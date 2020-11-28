First Scouting Report: UK seeks Senior Day victory over South Carolina

More from the series Game day: Florida 34, Kentucky 10 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida football game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Expand All

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (3-6) will face South Carolina (2-6) in the regular-season finale for the Wildcats at Kroger Field.

The game time and television network for the contest have yet to be announced.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo’s Gamecocks were to face No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Series history

South Carolina leads 18-12-1 but Kentucky has won five of the past six.

Most recent meeting

South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7 on Sept. 28, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

Know your foe

1. After South Carolina lost 59-42 at Mississippi on Nov. 14, the Gamecocks parted ways with fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp. The former Eastern Kentucky assistant and Florida head coach finished his time as South Carolina head man with a 28-30 overall record.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who went 28-35 in five seasons (2015-19) as Colorado State head coach, was named interim head man.

South Carolina fell to Missouri, 17-10, in Bobo’s first game running the show for the Gamecocks.

2. After Muschamp’s ouster, South Carolina’s top two defensive backs, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, each opted out for the rest of the season.

3. South Carolina has some potent offensive weaponry. Entering this weekend’s games, running back Kevin Harris is the SEC’s leading rusher (875). Wideout Shi Smith is third in the league in receiving yards (605) and tied for fifth in touchdown catches (six).

Smith, however, is in concussion protocol and might not be available for the Kentucky game.