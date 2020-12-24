Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Louisville

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-5) and Louisville (5-1):

Game time is 1 p.m. (EST) at the KFC Yum Center (normal seating capacity of 22,090 but capped at 15 percent (around 3,000 fans) in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Louisville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Dick Vitale

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WLXG-AM 1300

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: Kentucky stream — XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 138; Internet Channel 961; Louisville stream — XM Channel 193; Sirius Channel 136; Internet Channel 955.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

