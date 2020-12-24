Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game at Louisville

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (1-5) and Louisville (5-1):

Game time is 1 p.m. (EST) at the KFC Yum Center (normal seating capacity of 22,090 but capped at 15 percent (around 3,000 fans) in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Louisville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Dick Vitale

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WLXG-AM 1300

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: Kentucky stream — XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 138; Internet Channel 961; Louisville stream — XM Channel 193; Sirius Channel 136; Internet Channel 955.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Louisville roster: Click here

How Kentucky and Louisville match up: Click here

Kentucky vs. Louisville series history: Click here

Learn more about Louisville: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service