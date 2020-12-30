Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Gator Bowl between UK and North Carolina St.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6 SEC) and North Carolina State Wolfpack (8-3, 7-3 ACC).
Game time is noon at TIAA Bank Field (normal capacity of 67,164 but capped at 25 percent, some 16,791 tickets, for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to the coronavirus) in Jacksonville, Fla.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Anice Shroff; analysis, Tom Luginbill; sideline, Lericia Harris
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1 for UK Sports Network broadcast; WLXG-AM 1300; WLXG-FM 92.5 for ESPN Radio national broadcast
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: Home Stream — XM Channel 191, Internet Channel 962; Away Stream — XM Channel 193, Sirius Channel 137, Internet Channel 955; National Stream — XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84, Internet Channel 84.
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The North Carolina State roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The North Carolina State depth chart: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The favorite: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
