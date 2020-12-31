How UK and North Carolina State match up in the Gator Bowl — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6 SEC) and No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack (8-3, 7-3 ACC) match up at each position in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

Kentucky senior Terry Wilson (62.6% completions, 1,095 passing yards, seven touchdowns vs. four interceptions; 410 yards rushing, five TDs) will seek to join Babe Parilli and Andre Woodson as the only UK QBs to start and win two bowl games. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound product of Oklahoma City, Okla., directed Kentucky to a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Overall, UK is 16-8 in games started by Wilson. North Carolina State redshirt junior Bailey Hockman (63.7% completions, 1,820 yards, 12 TDs vs. eight interceptions) is the nephew of early-1990s UK quarterback Ryan Hockman. A Florida State transfer, Hockman began this season as the Wolfpack starter, lost the job to Devin Leary, then got it back when Leary suffered a broken fibula vs. Duke on Oct. 17. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound product of Powder Springs, Ga., Hockman enters the Gator Bowl hot, having completed a combined 46 of 67 passes for 622 yards and four TDs in season-ending wins over Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Advantage: Even.

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) is the nephew of former Kentucky QB Ryan Hockman. Ethan Hyman AP

Running backs

After missing two games for reasons thought to be related to COVID-19 protocols, Kentucky redshirt sophomore Christopher Rodriguez (team highs of 701 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs) returned in UK’s 41-18 victory over South Carolina in the season finale. The 5-11, 224-pound product of McDonough, Ga., rushed for 139 yards and three TDs. Senior AJ Rose (518 yards, two TDs) will be playing in his fourth bowl game. The 6-1, 214-pound product of Cleveland, Ohio, has run 16 times for 83 yards in the postseason. North Carolina State employs a two-headed rushing attack. Junior Ricky Person (635 yards rushing, four TDs, 4.5 yards a rush) moves the chains; sophomore Zonovan Knight (736 rushing yards, nine TDs, 5.6 yards a rush) is a home-run threat.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez (24) ran for 701 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games this season. Bryan Woolston AP

Wide receivers

Kentucky senior Josh Ali (team highs of 49 catches, 462 receiving yards) caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Lynn Bowden with 15 seconds left in UK’s 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in last season’s Belk Bowl. North Carolina State senior Emeka Emezie (42 catches, 694 yards, five TDs) is sixth in school history in career receptions (164) and seventh in career receiving yards (2,049). Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas (39 catches, 483 yards, six TDs) has a knack for finding the end zone.

Advantage: North Carolina State.

North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is sixth in school history in career receptions (164) and seventh in career receiving yards (2,049). Ethan Hyman AP

Tight ends

With tight ends coach Vince Marrow calling the offensive plays for Kentucky, how many targets will the tight ends get? The late-season play of redshirt sophomore Keaton Upshaw (14 catches, 173 yards, three TDs) has been strong. Senior Justin Rigg (11 catches, 137 yards, one TD) has three career receptions in bowl games for 50 total yards. At 6-7, 250-pounds, North Carolina State redshirt senior Cary Angeline (27 catches, 420 yards, six TDs) is an effective target.

Advantage: North Carolina State.

Kentucky redshirt sophomore tight end Keaton Upshaw caught 14 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Offensive line

Kentucky junior right tackle Darian Kinnard (88 percent season grade, 40 knockdown blocks) was named AP Third Team All-America. This could be the final game in UK blue for Kinnard; the 6-5, 345-pound product of Knoxville, Tenn., is NFL Draft-eligible. Three senior cornerstones of “The Big Blue Wall” — left tackle Landon Young, left guard (for this game) Luke Fortner and center Drake Jackson — will presumably be ending their UK careers. North Carolina State sophomore Ikem Ekwonu started the season’s first four games at guard, then shifted to left tackle. The 6-4, 325-pound Charlotte product was voted AP All-ACC Second Team at each position.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Kentucky junior right tackle Darian Kinnard was selected a Third Team Associated Press All-American. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

Defensive line

Kentucky senior tackle Phil Hoskins (26 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, five QB hurries, one interception) had a strong game for Mark Stoops in the victory over South Carolina, recording four tackles, one TFL and a QB hurry. North Carolina State nose tackle Alim McNeill (25 tackles, 4.5 TFL, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception that he returned for a TD) was AP Second Team All-America and was graded by Pro Football Focus as the most effective interior defensive lineman in the country. The 6-2, 320-pound junior has already announced that he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Advantage: North Carolina State.

Kentucky senior defensive tackle Phil Hoskins had 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception during the 2020 regular season. Ken Weaver

Linebackers

Kentucky MLB Jamin Davis (89 tackles, 3.5 TFL, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) may feel he has a point to prove after not receiving All-SEC recognition. In UK’s win over Virginia Tech in last year’s Belk Bowl, OLBs Boogie Watson (three tackles, two TFL) and Jordan Wright (three tackles, one TFL, one pass breakup, a 28-yard fumble-return TD) came up big. North Carolina State WLB Payton Wilson (108 tackles, 11.5 TFL, six QB pressures, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions) is third in the FBS in tackles. MLB Isaiah Moore (85 tackles, 10 TFL, three sacks) and SLB Drake Thomas (58 tackles, 9.5 TFL, three sacks) have also been productive for Coach Dave Doeren.

Advantage: North Carolina State.

North Carolina State weakside linebacker Payton Wilson (11) leads the ACC in tackles with 108 and has 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 quarterback sacks and two interceptions. Ethan Hyman AP

Defensive backs

Kentucky junior free safety Yusuf Corker (72 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception) had seven tackles in last season’s bowl win over Virginia Tech. Nickelback Davonte Robinson had six tackles in this year’s regular season-ending win over South Carolina. North Carolina State strong safety Jakeen Harris (65 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception), a 5-10, 189-pound sophomore, is part of a youthful secondary that starts a freshman and three sophomores.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Kentucky free safety Yusuf Corker (29) has 72 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Special teams

Kentucky senior Max Duffy (45.8 yards a kick, 13 of 37 punts stopped inside the opponents’ 20-yard line) will leave UK considered the best punter in school history. After errant place-kicking cost Kentucky a loss vs. Mississippi, Matt Ruffolo bounced back to have a strong senior season (9-of-11 field goals, long of 50). North Carolina State punter Trenton Gill (44.8 yards per kick, 17 of 49 punts stopped inside the 20-yard line) and place-kicker Christopher Dunn (school career record of 56 made field goals; 12-of-15 this year with a long of 53) are top-notch. The Wolfpack return game is second in the ACC on both punts (11.7 yards a return) and kickoffs (24.7). Vi Jones has blocked three kicks — two punts and a field goal.

Advantage: North Carolina State.

Kentucky punter Max Duffy (93) is averaging 45.8 yards a kick this season and has stopped 13 of his 37 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Bryan Woolston AP

Prediction

North Carolina State 28, Kentucky 19.