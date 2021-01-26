Immanuel Quickley to Maddie Scherr to Landon Young, what voters said about Nos. 11-25

What media members who cast votes for the 2020 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award said about those who finished outside the top 10:

2020 claim to fame: Kentucky Wildcats guard (16.1 points, 4,2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 42.8% treys, 92.3% FTs) was named 2019-20 SEC Player of the Year by league coaches.

What voters said: “His sudden rise to conference player of the year was one of the best recent storylines in UK basketball. Its too bad he did not get to finish the season.” — Gene Abell, Lexington Herald-Leader, retired

“Quickley became John Calipari’s latest example that the one-and-done route isn’t the only path to the pros from Lexington. The SEC Player of the Year transformed last year’s team with his shooting and is already winning Knicks fans over in New York.” — Tyler Thompson, KentuckySportsRadio.com

2020 claim to fame: Catcher from Kentucky Country Day and U of L had major moments in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ drive to the 2020 World Series championship. With Dodgers down three games to one in the NLCS to Atlanta and trailing 2-1 in sixth inning of Game 5, Smith hit a three-run home that altered momentum of that series. Also had a five-hit game in NLDS vs. San Diego.

What voters said: “If not for his homer (in the NLCS vs. Atlanta), do the Dodgers win it all?” — Dennis George, The Kentucky Standard, Bardstown

“Smith’s three-run home run in Game 5 of the National League Championship against Atlanta changed that series. He will forever be a hero in L.A. His hero status is like writing a Hollywood script. He finally helped get the Dodgers over the hump.” — Ed Peak, freelance sportswriter, Louisville

“Very instrumental piece of L.A. Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.” — JT Teegarden, WFTM FM/AM 95.9/1240, Maysville

2020 claim to fame: Louisville native became second horse trainer to saddle four winners in a Breeders’ Cup with Aunt Pearl (Juvenile Fillies Turf); Essential Quality (Juvenile); Knicks Go (Dirt Mile); and Monomoy Girl (Distaff).

What voters said: “Many worthy nominees but those four Breeders’ Cup victories place trainer Brad Cox on top for me for 2020. Cox has become quite a force in his sport.” Mike Hartnett, WAVE-TV, Louisville

“The Louisville native was America’s best trainer in 2020. Not only did he tie a record by winning four Breeders’ Cup races, but he expertly managed Monomoy Girl back to the races after an 18-month layoff to win another Breeders’ Cup Distaff.” — Brian Zipse, HorseRacingNation.com, Louisville

2020 claim to fame: Ashland Blazer boys’ basketball coach led undefeated Tomcats (33-0) to 16th Region title. Was named Courier Journal State Coach of the Year.

What voters said: “An undefeated season makes you wonder what could have been.” — Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent, Maysville

“His undefeated season will become part of the folklore of prep basketball that makes the sports so special for small town fans in Kentucky.” — Jamey Johnson, WMDJ-FM 101.1, Martin

2020 claim to fame: U of L women’s basketball star (18.0 points, 4.2 assists, 90 made treys, 89% FTs), was named WBCA All-America, Second-Team All-America by AP & USBWA and ACC Player of the Year.

What voters said: “The epitome of a (Jeff) Walz player both in her stellar play on the court and her conduct off it.” — Billy Reed, The Northern Kentucky Tribune

“If you have never seen this young lady play, well, I’m sorry to say that you are missing out on a special basketball player that will be in the WNBA soon.” — Ivan K. Rice, Bourbon County Citizen

2020 claim to fame: Ryle High School star (14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.9 steals, 86.6% FTs) was named McDonald’s All-American, Miss Basketball, Donna Murphy Award winner and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for a second straight season.

What voters said: “Maddie has a very impressive basketball resume. She was probably the most dominating two-way or versatile guard in the state during her last two seasons. An excellent student, she does very well on and off the floor.” — Jamie Vaught, KySportsStyles.com

“Despite missing time (due to injury) her senior year, it is hard to have a top-10 list without Ryle’s Maddie Scherr.” — Sam Gormley, WKHG-FM/WMTL-AM 104.9/870, Leitchfield

Ryle’s Maddie Scherr (with ball) was named Kentucky’s 2020 Miss Basketball. Matt Goins







2020 claim to fame: Ex-U of L standout and former NFL offensive guard emerged as a leader Louisville over the summer in marches for racial equality and social justice that were sparked by the shooting of Breonna Taylor by police.

What voters said: “While some politicians shied away from the protests that erupted throughout Louisville, Brown responded by acting as a leader in the community.” — Nick Roush, KentuckySportsRadio.com

2020 claim to fame: Former UK men’s basketball student manager and JV player coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2019-20 NBA title.

What voters said: “Coach of the first team in the first major sport to win a championship in this craziest of years.” — Gene Abell, Lexington Herald-Leader, retired

“A young Frank Vogel drives from New Jersey to Lexington with the hopes to learn from Rick Pitino. A former manager, JV squad member, and an unbelievable work ethic leads to coaching two of the best players in the NBA and a title. Bill Keightley would have been proud!” — Beau Robinson, WLAP-AM 630

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, left, talked with LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics last season. Vogel is a former University of Kentucky men’s basketball manager and JV basketball player. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

2020 claim to fame: St. Xavier High School alum quarterbacked Cincinnati (9-1) to the AAC championship and berth in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Named AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

What voters said: “Put Cincinnati football on the map with a huge season and became another quarterback who left his home state to succeed at another program.” — Chris Leach, The Anderson News, Lawrenceburg

“The St. Xavier graduate entered the Bearcat football program as an ‘athlete’ out of high school with questions on just where he would play on the field. This past season, he helped lead Cincinnati to a berth in a ‘New Year’s Six’ game and accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns.” — Sam Gormley, WKHG-FM/WMTL-AM 104.9/870, Leitchfield

2020 claim to fame: Became first Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball coach since 1986-87 named OVC Coach of the Year. Led Colonels (16-17, 12-6 OVC) to fourth-place finish in league and first trip to the OVC tourney since 2014-15. Over the summer, went public with skin cancer diagnosis to inspire others to seek medical checkups.

What voters said: “Since AW took over at EKU, the basketball program has been perhaps the most exciting college basketball team in the state. … He also beat cancer this offseason as he prepared for the season. He is an inspiration to many in Richmond.” — Michael Watkins, WBON-TV, Richmond

“Covering the Colonels for the past five seasons, I’ve seen what Coach Hamilton has brought to this team that it didn’t have before. His excitement and enthusiasm for the program is undeniable. Big things lie ahead for the Colonels.” — Donald Foster, WBON-TV, Richmond

2020 claim to fame: Central High School product and ex-UK defensive tackle was named Arizona Cardinals Walter Payton Man of the Year for strong on-field play plus extensive community involvement. Has foundation seeking to boost economically-challenged youth. Started bi-weekly book club with high school students. Goodwill ambassador for Feed The Children.

What voters said: “I can’t say that Corey Peters is the most accomplished athlete on this list — it’s obviously a very impressive group. But for me, he epitomizes what a successful athlete should be off the field. His extensive community and national involvement in various programs and charities is to be celebrated and should provide a blueprint for athletes in all sports.” — Russ Brown, KentuckyToday.com

Former Central High School and Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Corey Peters (98) was named the Arizona Cardinals’ Walter Payton Man of the Year for his off-field charitable work. Matt York AP

2020 claim to fame: Ex-UK men’s basktball standout averaged a double-double (15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds plus 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks) for the Miami Heat. In the playoffs, averaged 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while leading Heat on surprise run to NBA Finals

What voters said: “I was a huge fan of Bam’s the first day I met him. Not only the player but Bam the person. He does everything he needs to do on and off the court.” — Beau Robinson, WLAP-AM 630

“Of all the Big Blue bubble magic, the winner for me is a block (vs. the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals) considered the best in NBA postseason history.” — Kent Taylor, WAVE-TV, Louisville

2020 claim to fame: Coached U of L women’s basketball team (28-4, 16-2 ACC) to its third straight ACC regular-season title.

What voters said: “His team was a national title contender and he is a strong advocate for women’s rights.” — Billy Reed, Northern Kentucky Tribune

“Walz continues to be the most consistently great college head coach of a major program in this state. He had Louisville poised for yet another run to the Final Four before the tournament was canceled.” — Mike Rutherford, CardChronicle.com, Louisville

2020 claim to fame: Veteran horse trainer became all-time wins leader at Churchill Downs (738) on June 12. Later became second trainer to surpass 9,000 career wins. Led North America trainer standings in wins (422) and earnings ($20,194,201).

What voters said: “Winning in horse racing is not an easy task and Rasmussen has quietly won more races than any other trainer at Churchill Downs in Louisville. An amazing feat.” — Keith Taylor, KentuckyToday.com

“Becoming the all-time wins leader as a trainer at the most prestigious race track in the world certainly some recognition, especially in a state where horse racing is as popular as it is.” — Chris Leach, The Anderson News, Lawrenceburg

2020 claim to fame: Kentucky football left tackle and former Lafayette High School star was twice chosen SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Oct. 19, Nov. 16) and was named First-Team All-SEC by league coaches and Second-Team All-SEC by the AP.

What voters said: “(Young) led the Big Blue Wall as a Kentucky boy and made an even larger impact off the field.” — Mary Jo Perino, WLEX-TV

“This guy gets it. Not just solely for his exploits on the field either. His servant’s heart, charitable works, and loyalty to the Kentucky program are qualities that legends are made of.” — Dr. John Huang, Nolan Media Group

Below are comments about some who received first-place votes but finished outside the Top 25:

2020 claim to fame: Coached Ashland Blazer football team (11-0) to undefeated, Class 3A state title.

What voters said: There were no submitted comments about Tony Love.

2020 claim to fame: Amid pandemic and accompanying political turmoil, the KHSAA Commissioner was able to successfully oversee fall sports seasons in Kentucky high school sports.

What voters said: “The KHSAA commissioner bravely moved forward, boldly adapted and gave student-athletes needed normalcy on the field of play.” — Kenny Rice, NBC Sports, Lexington

“After seeing COVID-19 cancel the spring sports season, Tackett and the KHSAA Board of Control came up with a way to make sure the state’s student-athletes could participate in fall sports and winter sports with many doubting it could happen. In a year that was like no other, Tackett faced a pandemic head on and managed to make sure the state’s student-athletes weren’t left behind.” — Les Dixon, The Times-Tribune, Corbin; The Sentinel-Echo, London

2020 claim to fame: Coached the University of Pikeville (20-11) men’s basketball team to an at-large berth in NAIA Division I national tournament. Retired from coaching (still serves as UPike athletics director) with a 313-111 record, one NAIA national title (2010-11) in 13 seasons as the Bears’ coach.

What voters said: “Pikeville AD and former coach represents the best of Kentucky sports, winning championships and doing it while publicly fighting (and so far beating) kidney disease.” — Zack Klemme, The Daily Independent, Ashland

Kelly Wells stepped down as University of Pikeville men’s basketball coach after leading the Bears to the NAIA Division I national tournament in 2020. Pablo Alcala Herald-Leader file photo

2020 claim to fame: Were denied the opportunity to compete in 2019-20 due to the coronavirus.

What voters said: There were no submitted comments about the class of 2020 spring sports athletes.

2020 claim to fame: Louisville City FC goalie (59 saves, 11 clean sheets in 27 matches) was named USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year and First-Team All-League after helping his team (11-3-2) reach Eastern Conference Finals.

What voters said: “Ben found another level this year for LouCity. The high point for him was a penalty save against St. Louis FC in the playoffs, but his progression over last year and command of his area made him an easy choice for both the USL Goalkeeper of the Year and a spot on this list.” — Kevin Kernen, Louisville City FC radio play-by-play announcer