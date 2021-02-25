Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (8-13, 7-7 SEC) and Florida (12-6, 8-5 SEC):
Game time is 4 p.m. (EST) in Rupp Arena (normal capacity 20,545 but crowds capped at 15 percent, some 3,075, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: TBA
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel TBA, Internet Channel 963
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
