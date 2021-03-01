Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky basketball game at Mississippi
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Kentucky (8-14, 7-8 SEC) and Mississippi (13-10, 8-8 SEC):
Game time is 9 p.m. (EST) in The Pavilion at Ole Miss (normal capacity of 9,500 but attendance capped at 10 percent, some 950, in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis)
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM, 380; SiriusXM, 970
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Mississippi roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Mississippi series history: Click here
Learn more about Mississippi: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
