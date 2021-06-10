Seven ways Mark Stoops and Kentucky football can get the good times rolling in 2021

Over the past five college football seasons, Kentucky has been the third-best program in the SEC East.

That is apparent in total wins since the beginning of the 2016 season: 1. Georgia 51; 2. Florida 42; 3. Kentucky 36; 4. Missouri 30; 5. Tennessee 29; 6. South Carolina 28; 7. Vanderbilt 20.

It is also evident in league wins over the same time span: 1. Georgia 32; 2. Florida 28; 3. Kentucky 20; 4. Missouri 18; 5. South Carolina 17; 6. Tennessee 14; 7. Vanderbilt 8.

After a mildly disappointing season (5-6 overall, 4-6 SEC) for UK in 2020 — albeit with some extenuating circumstances — the challenge for Mark Stoops and troops in 2021 is to reignite Kentucky football’s positive momentum.

Lets explore seven ways that Wan’Dale Robinson, Christopher Rodriguez, Josh Paschal and Co. have available to make positive history for UK this autumn:

Target of opportunity No. 1: Beat Tennessee in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1976 and 1977.

The skinny: A season ago, Kentucky used a pair of pick-six touchdowns to launch a 34-7 smack down of the Rocky Toppers in Neyland Stadium.

It will be fascinating to see if last season’s rout helps erode the psychological hold the Big Orange — winner of 26 in a row over the Cats from 1985 through 2010 — has long held over the Big Blue.

UK has won two of the last four vs. the Volunteers.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Good.

Target of opportunity No. 2: Beat Louisville in Cardinal Stadium for a third straight time for the first time ever.

The skinny: Kentucky upset Lamar Jackson and No. 11 Louisville 41-38 on the Cardinals’ home field in 2016, then pulverized the Cards 56-10 in The Ville in 2018.

Although UK has fared well vs. U of L at Cardinal Stadium (6-5 all-time) overall, the Cats have never beaten the Cards three straight in that venue since it opened in 1998.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Good.

Target of opportunity No. 3: Beat Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986.

The skinny: UK has not bested the mighty Gators on the Wildcats’ home field since Bill Ransdell, Mark Higgs and Tony Mayes led a 10-3 Kentucky victory during the second year of Ronald Reagan’s second term in the White House.

Though the Cats snapped an embarrassing 31-game losing skid vs. UF in 2018 in Gainesville, the Stoops era has been filled with frustrating near-misses vs. Florida in Lexington.

UK has lost to the Gators on the Wildcats’ home field by five points (2015), one point (2017) and eight points (2019) — and lost the latter two after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Moderate.

Target of opportunity No. 4: Beat Florida, Louisville and Tennessee in the same season for the first time ever.

The skinny: After UK upset No. 25 Florida in The Swamp in 2018, UK backers thought they were finally going to see football victories in the same season over the three teams many Kentucky fans most yearn to defeat.

Instead, a listless 24-7 upset loss at Tennessee derailed the Cats’ chance at a three-way sweep of most-disliked opponents.

There’s little Stoops could do this fall to bank more goodwill with his school’s fan base than making 2021 the year a UK football team finally defeats the Gators, Cards and Vols in the same season.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Moderate.

Target of opportunity No. 5: Beat Georgia for the first time since 2009.

The skinny: The Wildcats have not tamed the Bulldogs since Randall Cobb, Derrick Locke, Corey Peters and Co. produced a 34-27 upset victory at Sanford Stadium 12 years ago.

Stoops-led UK teams are 0-8 against Georgia and have only played the Dawgs within single digits one time, a 27-24 loss in Lexington in 2016.

Kentucky has not even scored a touchdown against Kirby Smart’s defenses in the past two meetings. So Liam Coen’s new UK offense just denting the Georgia end zone when the Cats visit Athens this year is the ground-floor aspiration for the Wildcats.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Low.

Target of opportunity No. 6: Produce a winning SEC record for the second time since 1977.

The skinny: Kentucky’s 5-3 league mark in 2018 was its first plus-.500 SEC record in 41 years.

Another winning conference record would further legitimize the Stoops building project at UK.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Moderate.

Target of opportunity No. 7: Make the Kentucky football program an all-time winner again.

The skinny: UK will enter the 2021 football season with an overall record of 629-632-44.

On a 13-game schedule (12 regular season plus a bowl), Kentucky will have to finish at least 9-4 to push the program’s all-time record back over. 500 for the first time since the 2012 season.

Odds of a Big Blue breakthrough: Moderate.

2021 UK football schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Sept. 4: LOUISIANA MONROE, Noon

Sept. 11: MISSOURI, 7:30

Sept. 18: CHATTANOOGA, Noon

Sept. 25: At South Carolina

Oct. 2: FLORIDA

Oct. 9: LSU

Oct. 16: At Georgia

Oct. 23: No game

Oct. 30: At Mississippi State

Nov. 6: TENNESSEE

Nov. 13: At Vanderbilt

Nov. 20: NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 27: At Louisville