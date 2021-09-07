Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Missouri
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football opener between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC):
Game time is 7:30 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang.
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The odds: Kentucky is favored by 4.5 points
