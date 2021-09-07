Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Missouri

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football opener between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC):

Game time is 7:30 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang.

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Missouri roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Kentucky is favored by 4.5 points

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

