Mark Story
Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to Kentucky’s game with Chattanooga
Chattanooga at Kentucky
When: Noon (EDT), Saturday
TV: None. (Game is broadcast only via Internet streaming on SEC Network Plus, which is available for a fee via the ESPN App.).
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 104, Internet Channel 962.
Records: Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC); Chattanooga (1-1, 0-0 Southern Conference).
Series history: First meeting.
Line: No odds.
The story line
After overcoming a series of self-inflicted wounds yet digging out victory in its must-win SEC opener vs. Missouri, Kentucky seeks to avoid a let down while “cleaning up some things” vs. Football Championship Sub-Division foe Chattanooga.
The number to watch
Kentucky’s turnover margin. Through two games, the Wildcats are minus-4 in the take away/give away ledger. UK has lost three fumbles and thrown two interceptions while recovering no fumbles and intercepting only one pass. Against a FCS opponent, it would be nice to see the Wildcats flip the turnover script.
The big threat
Is complacency. In the 21st century, Chattanooga is 0-10 vs. Southeastern Conference members, 0-14 against Power Five conference teams and 0-22 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. So UK’s challenge is playing with urgency and focus independent of the perceived threat level posed by its opponent.
On the spot
Mark Stoops. In a season in which FCS teams have scored some notable take downs of power-five conference foes (looking at you, FSU), it falls to the Kentucky head man to have his team sufficiently motivated so that UK avoids that stress.
The mood
Is expectant. The victory over Missouri opened the gate for Kentucky to compile a better-than-normal, possibly even special, football season. Against Chattanooga, UK backers will be hoping the Wildcats turn in a sharp performance that stokes positive feelings about what may be ahead for Stoops and troops.
Comments