First Scouting Report: UK football takes on Chattanooga next

Third-year Chattanooga Coach Rusty Wright, left, has led the Mocs against FBS opponents twice before. In 2019, Chattanooga lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium 45-0. Last year, the Mocs fell to Western Kentucky 13-10 in Bowling Green. AP

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (2-0) will face Chattanooga (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Kroger Field. The game will kick off at noon and be telecast digitally via the ESPN Plus app.

Coach Rusty Wright’s Mocs shut out North Alabama 20-0 Saturday night.

Series history

Kentucky has never played Football Championship Subdivision member Chattanooga.

As UK head coach, Mark Stoops is 7-0 vs. FCS foes.

Know your foe

1. In the 21st century, Chattanooga is 0-10 vs. Southeastern Conference members, 0-14 against Power Five conference teams and 0-22 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

The Mocs’ most recent contest vs. an SEC team came in 2019, a 45-0 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

2. There is a familiar name coordinating the Chattanooga defense. From 2009 through 2015, Lorenzo Ward was the defensive coordinator at South Carolina. In 2018, Ward was named interim head coach at Louisville following the in-season dismissal of Bobby Petrino.

Ward was leading the Cardinals when UK obliterated U of L 56-10 in the 2018 regular-season finale.

3. Get your popcorn, the most famous player in Chattanooga football history is a very recognizable name. Terrell Owens caught 144 passes for 2,320 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns for the Mocs from 1992-1995. During a stretch in 1994 and 1995, Owens caught at least one pass in 20 consecutive games.

Owens, of course, went on to a memorable NFL career, primarily with San Francisco, Philadelphia and Dallas.

He was inducted into the Chattanooga Hall of Fame in 2002.