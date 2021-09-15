Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Chattanooga

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) and Coach Rusty Wright and the Chattanooga Mocs (1-1, 0-0 Southern Conference):

Game time is noon EDT at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Television

None: The game telecast is available only via Internet streaming on the digital SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus platforms.

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Ben Hartsock; sideline, Paul Carcaterra.

Where to find SEC Network Plus or ESPN Plus:

If you have a a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, you should be able to stream the SEC Network Plus broadcast for free via the WatchESPN app.

If you subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can stream the game via that platform.

Should you need help connecting with the digital broadcast, you can contact ESPN Customer Service at (888) 549-3776 or at https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us

Radio

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 104, Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: Depending on your TV service provider, you can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app or via SEC Network Plus if you have a cable TV subscription that includes the SEC Network.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Chattanooga roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Chattanooga depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Chattanooga match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: There is no line.

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com