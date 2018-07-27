Kentucky, Duke co-favorites to win basketball title, says Superbook

Last month, we told you that the Bovada online sportsbook had made Kentucky the favorite to win the national college basketball title in 2018. Bovada gave the Cats 6-1 odds of cutting down the nets next April.

Now the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook is out with its college basketball title odds for 2018-19. And Westgate has Kentucky and Duke as co-favorites to win the championship. The Wildcats and Blue Devils are both 5-1. Kansas and Gonzaga are at 7-1.

Kentucky and Duke will open the season against each other on Nov. 6 in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Duke announced its non-conference schedule this week.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Here are the odds:

Duke 5-1

Kentucky 5-1

Gonzaga 7-1

Kansas 7-1

Nevada 12-1

North Carolina 18-1

Michigan State 20-1

Virginia 20-1

Oregon 20-1

Tennessee 25-1

Michigan 30-1

Villanova 30-1

UCLA 30-1

West Virginia 30-1

Auburn 40-1

Indiana 40-1

Florida 40-1

Wichita State 40-1

Purdue 50-1

Syracuse 50-1

Texas Tech 60-1

Florida State 60-1

Virginia Tech 60-1

Kansas State 80-1

Cincinnati 80-1

Ohio State 80-1

Miami 80-1

NC State 80-1

Texas 80-1

All others are 100-1 or higher.