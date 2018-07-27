PJ Washington is Kentucky's leading returning scorer (10.8 points per game) and rebounder (5.7) for next season.
Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky, Duke co-favorites to win basketball title, says Superbook

By John Clay

July 27, 2018 09:40 AM

Last month, we told you that the Bovada online sportsbook had made Kentucky the favorite to win the national college basketball title in 2018. Bovada gave the Cats 6-1 odds of cutting down the nets next April.

Now the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook is out with its college basketball title odds for 2018-19. And Westgate has Kentucky and Duke as co-favorites to win the championship. The Wildcats and Blue Devils are both 5-1. Kansas and Gonzaga are at 7-1.

Kentucky and Duke will open the season against each other on Nov. 6 in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Duke announced its non-conference schedule this week.

Here are the odds:

  • Duke 5-1
  • Kentucky 5-1
  • Gonzaga 7-1
  • Kansas 7-1
  • Nevada 12-1
  • North Carolina 18-1
  • Michigan State 20-1
  • Virginia 20-1
  • Oregon 20-1
  • Tennessee 25-1
  • Michigan 30-1
  • Villanova 30-1
  • UCLA 30-1
  • West Virginia 30-1
  • Auburn 40-1
  • Indiana 40-1
  • Florida 40-1
  • Wichita State 40-1
  • Purdue 50-1
  • Syracuse 50-1
  • Texas Tech 60-1
  • Florida State 60-1
  • Virginia Tech 60-1
  • Kansas State 80-1
  • Cincinnati 80-1
  • Ohio State 80-1
  • Miami 80-1
  • NC State 80-1
  • Texas 80-1

All others are 100-1 or higher.

