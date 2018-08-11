Liveblog: Kentucky-Mega Bemax basketball

The hope is the electric will hold, there will be lights and television for a full 40 minutes and the Kentucky basketball team will play the third of its fourth exhibition game of the Big Blue Bahamas series on Saturday.

If so, we’ll be blogging off the SEC Network telecast, with a 7 p.m. tipoff, as Kentucky takes on Mega Bemax in a hotel ballroom on Paradise Island.

The Cats improved to 2-0 with a 91-68 drubbing of San Lorenzo de Alamargo on Thursday, though a power surge that messed with the lighting system kept the SEC Network from televising a sizable chunk of the second half. Let’s hope that was the exception not the rule.

Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader is in the Bahamas covering the action. You can follow him on Twitter at @jerrytipton. My Twitter handle is @johnclayiv.

Check back for updates.





