College football on television this weekend (Sept. 7-8)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the call for the SEC Network on Saturday night when Kentucky visits The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators.
It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Cats try to snap a 31-game losing streak against Florida that stretches all the way back to 1987. Kentucky hasn’t won at Florida Field since 1979.
College and NFL picks: Is this year Kentucky finally beats Florida?
No. 16 TCU gets the party started Friday night with a trip to SMU, coached by former UK assistant Sonny Dykes. ESPN2 has the 8 p.m. telecast.
Saturday, No. 18 Mississippi State visits Kansas State for a noon kickoff on ESPN. No. 6 Oklahoma plays host to UCLA at 1 p.m. on Fox.
The top SEC game features No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. We’ve barely started the season, but the outcome should heavily influence the SEC East.
Read More
At 7 p.m. on ESPN, No. 2 Clemson visits Texas A&M. It’s a reunion of sorts for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who coached at Florida State, of course.
Then at 8:30 p.m. on Fox, No. 17 Southern Cal visits No. 10 Stanford. It’s the first big test for USC’s true freshman quarterback Bryce Love. Meanwhile, Stanford running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love will try to bounce back after gaining just 29 yards last week.
Last but not least, No. 15 Michigan State takes on Arizona State and new coach Herm Edwards at 10:45 p.m. on ESPN. Michigan State held off Utah State 38-31 last week.
Here is the full schedule:
Friday, Sept. 7
- 8:00 - TCU at SMU (ESPN2)
Saturday, Sept. 8
- 12:00 - Arizona at Houston (ABC/ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Duke at Northwestern (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Eastern Michigan at Purdue (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Georgia Tech at South Florida (ABC/ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Liberty at Army (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Mississippi State at Kansas State (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Nevada at Vanderbilt (SEC)
- 12:00 - New Mexico at Wisconsin (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Western Michigan at Michigan (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:30 - Georgia State at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South)
- 1:00 - UCLA at Oklahoma (Fox)
- 3:30 - Arkansas State at Alabama (ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Ball State at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 3:30 - Colorado at Nebraska (ABC)
- 3:30 - Georgia at South Carolina (CBS)
- 3:30 - Memphis at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Rutgers at Ohio State (Big 10)
- 4:00 - East Tennessee at Tennessee (SEC)
- 4:00 - Southern Illinois at Ole Miss (SEC alternate)
- 5:00 - Iowa State at Iowa (Fox)
- 7:00 - Clemson at Texas A&M (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Southeastern Louisiana at LSU (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Wyoming at Missouri (ESPNU)
- 7:30 - Alabama State at Auburn (SEC alternate)
- 7:30 - Arkansas at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Eastern Illinois at Illinois State (NBC Sports)
- 7:30 - Fresno State at Minnesota (Fox Sports 1)
- 7:30 - Kentucky at Florida (SEC)
- 7:30 - Samford at Florida State (ACC/CW)
- 7:30 - Utah at Northern Illinois (ESPN News)
- 7:30 - Virginia at Indiana (Big 10)
- 7:30 - Western Illinois at Illinois (Big 10)
- 8:00 - Penn State at Pittsburgh (ABC)
- 8:00 - South Alabama at Oklahoma State (Fox Sports Ohio)
- 8:30 - USC at Stanford (Fox)
- 10:15 - California at BYU (ESPN2)
- 10:15 - UConn at Boise State (ESPNU)
- 10:45 - Michigan State at Arizona State (ESPN)
Comments