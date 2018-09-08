Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Florida football

Perhaps you’ve heard the word, but the Kentucky Wildcats have lost 31 consecutive football games to the Florida Gators. Saturday night, Mark Stoops’ Cats get their next chance to turn the clock back to zero or else live another year with the streak. We’ll have live updates from The Swamp, starting with the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Pre-game notes and links
Records
Kentucky: 1-0 overall, 0-0 in the SEC. Mark Stoops started his sixth season as Kentucky coach with a 35-20 win over Central Michigan last week. Turning the ball over four times in the first half, UK trailed 17-7 before staging a comeback.
Florida: 1-0 overall, 0-0 in the SEC. The Gators started the Dan Mullen era with a bang, routing lowly Charleston Southern 53-6 last Saturday at Florida Field. The Gators blocked a pair of kicks, including an extra point that they returned for two points of their own.
Coaches
Kentucky-Mark Stoops: A former defensive coordinator at Arizona and Florida State, Stoops is 27-36 as the UK coach. Stoops is 15-12, including 8-8 in the SEC over the last two seasons. He is 0-5 against Florida and 1-4 against Dan Mullen during Mullen’s time at Mississippi State.
Florida-Dan Mullen: A former offensive coordinator at Florida under Urban Meyer, Mullen returned to Gainesville as head coach on Nov. 26, 2017 after going 69-46 in nine seasons at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went to eight bowl games under Mullen, who was lured to UF by former Mississippi State athletic director Scott Stricklin, now the AD at Florida.
Kentucky players to watch
Benny Snell: Despite a fever that morning of 102 degrees, the junior running back rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries in UK’s opening-game win over Central Michigan. Snell rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons, the first back in school history to accomplish that feat.
Terry Wilson: The junior college transfer got off to a slow start in his UK debut, losing a fumble and throwing two touchdowns in the first half last week. Coming back from a bruised shoulder suffered in the first half, Wilson settled down in the second half and ended up with 11 completions in 18 attempts for 78 yards.
Josh Allen: An All-America candidate at outside linebacker, Allen had 10 tackles, including three for losses and a sack in the win over CMU. Allen needs to play well if the visitors hope to contain Dan Mullen’s Florida offense.
Florida players to watch
Feleipe Franks: The sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes in the first half of Florida’s 53-6 win over Charleston Southern last week. Franks threw for just nine touchdowns last season. Now, however, he is under the tutelage of Mullen, who developed such noted QBs as Josh Harris, Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald.
Dameon Pierce: The freshman running back from Bainbridge, Ga. rushed for a team-high 75 yards on nine carries last Saturday. Pierce’s longest gain was 27 yards. A four-star prospect, Pierce is part of a deep Florida backfield. Ten different Gators carried the ball against CSU.
Van Jefferson: The son of ex-NFL wide receiver Shawn Jefferson. Van transferred from Ole Miss after the Rebels were place on probation and was granted immediate eligibility. He caught four passes for 34 yards and two touchdowns last week, teaming with another transfer in former Ohio State wide out Trevon Grimes (three catches, 50 yards and a TD).
Series history
Kentucky has not beaten Florida since 1986 when the Cats won 10-3 in Lexington behind quarterback Bill Ransdell (20-of-23 passing) and a stingy defense. UK hasn’t won at Florida Field since 1979 when Fran Curci’s team rolled 31-3. The Cats have lost all 19 trips since.
