Kash Daniel’s ‘And that’s the bottom line’ video has gone viral

To be sure, since Kentucky defeated Florida last Saturday night in The Swamp to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators, there has been plenty of celebrating on social media.

Few of the celebratory moments from the triumph has caught on like the video of UK linebacker Kash Daniel proclaiming “And that’s the bottom line! Cause Kash Money says so!” to the camera as the clock struck triple zeroes on Saturday.

As I post this, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times. And still counting.

The Paintsville native was emotional after the win. Now a junior starter, he had lived through many of those 31 consecutive defeats. He played in the last two. This year’s team is different, he said Saturday.

Through the first two games, Daniel leads Kentucky in tackles with 22. That has him tied for 22nd nationally at 11.0 tackles per game.

UK plays host to Murray State on Saturday. I talked with Neal Bradley, voice of the Racers, for a scouting report on the OVC school that is off to an 0-2 start. Here’s the podcast.