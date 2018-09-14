College football on television this weekend (Sept. 14-15)

You will have to go off the beaten path to find the Kentucky-Murray State game on television Saturday. It’s on the SEC Network alternate channel, which is 518 if your have Spectrum in Lexington. If not, check your local listings.
Here’s the full schedule of college football games on television for Friday and Saturday.
Friday, Sept. 14
- 7:00 - Georgia State at Memphis (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 15
- 12:00 - Ball State at Indiana (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Florida State at Syracuse (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Georgia Southern at Clemson (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Hawaii at Army (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Kent State at Penn State (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Georgia (ESPN News)
- 12:00 - Miami at Toledo (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Murray State at Kentucky (SEC alternate)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma at Iowa State (ABC)
- 12:00 - Temple at Maryland (Big 10 alternate)
- 12:00 - Troy at Nebraska (Big 10)
- 12:00 - UTEP at Tennessee (SEC)
- 12:30 - Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
- 2:30 - Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 3:30 - Boise State at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
- 3:30 - BYU at Wisconsin (ABC)
- 3:30 - Duke at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
- 3:30 - Lehigh at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - LSU at Auburn (CBS)
- 3:30 - Miami (O) at Minnesota (Big 10 alternate)
- 3:30 - SMU at Michigan (Big 10)
- 3:30 - South Florida at Illinois (Big 10 alternate)
- 4:00 - Colorado State at Florida (SEC)
- 4:00 - Houston at Texas Tech (Fox)
- 4:00 - North Texas at Arkansas (SEC alternate)
- 4:30 - Ohio vs. Virginia (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Alabama at Ole Miss (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Arkansas State at Tulsa (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Oregon State at Nebraska (ESPNU)
- 7:30 - Akron at Northwestern (Big 10 alternate)
- 7:30 - Louisiana at Mississippi State (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC)
- 7:30 - Missouri at Purdue (Big 10)
- 7:30 - Northern Iowa at Iowa (Big 10 alternate)
- 7:30 - Western Kentucky at Louisville (Fox Sports Ohio)
- 8:00 - Ohio State vs. TCU (ABC)
- 8:00 - USC at Texas (Fox)
- 10:00 - Washington at Utah (ESPN)
- 10:30 - Arizona State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Fresno State at UCLA (Fox Sports 1)
Comments