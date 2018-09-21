Podcast: Why is Kentucky football struggling to sell tickets?

Kentucky football tries for the its second win over a ranked team in this still-young season when the Cats face No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday at Kroger Field. It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field. ESPN2 has the telecast.
In our latest podcast, Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith and I break down the matchup. We also tackle the issue of why, despite a 3-0 start, the program has had a hard time selling tickets, even after the streak-snapping win over Florida. The first two home games each drew crowds of less than 50,000.
You can subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review on Apple podcasts. Tell your friends. We appreciate everyone who has been checking out our podcasts.
You can also now get a sports-only subscription to the Herald-Leader for just $30 for one year.
Comments