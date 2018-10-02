Is there a down side to Benny Snell’s new-found fame?

As Kentucky football keeps winning, star running back Benny Snell is gaining more recognition. Is there a down side to being recognized wherever he goes?
By
Up Next
As Kentucky football keeps winning, star running back Benny Snell is gaining more recognition. Is there a down side to being recognized wherever he goes?
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Benny Snell will pose for your picture, just don’t make him late for class

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 02, 2018 09:31 PM

Last week, Kentucky star running back Benny Snell told the story of how, with his team’s recent success, he was finally recognized by the workers at the Waffle House he frequents.

After practice on Tuesday, Snell was asked if there is ever a downside to his new-found fame. Snell replied that, well, yes, now he is often stopped on campus for pictures and he’s afraid he will be late for class.

“It’s all love,” said the junior.

Through five games, Snell is seventh nationally in rushing yards per game at 127.8 yards per game. He is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with nine. And his 40 career rushing touchdowns is the second-fastest in SEC history.

Kentucky football individual game-by-game stats

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  