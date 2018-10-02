Benny Snell will pose for your picture, just don’t make him late for class

Last week, Kentucky star running back Benny Snell told the story of how, with his team’s recent success, he was finally recognized by the workers at the Waffle House he frequents.

After practice on Tuesday, Snell was asked if there is ever a downside to his new-found fame. Snell replied that, well, yes, now he is often stopped on campus for pictures and he’s afraid he will be late for class.

“It’s all love,” said the junior.

Through five games, Snell is seventh nationally in rushing yards per game at 127.8 yards per game. He is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with nine. And his 40 career rushing touchdowns is the second-fastest in SEC history.

Most Rushing TDs in SEC history before Senior Season:



Herschel Walker - 49

Tim Tebow - 43

Derrick Henry - 42

Mark Ingram - 42

Darren McFadden - 41

Leonard Fournette - 40

Benny Snell Jr. - 40 @benny_snell has 40 rush TDs in 31 games -- 2nd fastest in conference history. pic.twitter.com/ojKorSBcrc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 1, 2018

