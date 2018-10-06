Cat Walk: UK arrives at Kyle Field for its game against Texas A&M

Hundreds of Kentucky fans lined up to greet the Cats as they arrived at Kyle Field for their game against Texas A&M.
By
Up Next
Hundreds of Kentucky fans lined up to greet the Cats as they arrived at Kyle Field for their game against Texas A&M.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 06, 2018 05:20 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Tex.

Hoping to hit 6-0 for the first time since 1950 — Bear Bryant was the coach before leaving for Texas A&M — Kentucky football visits Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

Check here for updates, analysis, tweets, etc.

Get a sports-only digital subscription to the Herald-Leader

Links to prepare you for Kentucky-Texas A&M

Kentucky will try to silence the Aggies crowd at Kyle Field

Kentucky football individual game-by-game stats for 2018

SEC’s top two rushers collide when the Cats take on the Aggies

Podcast: Keys to Kentucky-South Carolina

How Knetucky and Texas A&M match up with a game prediction

The crazy game against a Kentucky team that launched Texas A&M’s 12th man tradition

College and NFL picks: Can Kentucky keep the ball rolling?

Jimbo Fisher and Mark Stoops meet again and this time it’s real

Josh Allen brings to mind another UK defensive star from New Jersey

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  