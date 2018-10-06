Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M football

Hoping to hit 6-0 for the first time since 1950 — Bear Bryant was the coach before leaving for Texas A&M — Kentucky football visits Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

Check here for updates, analysis, tweets, etc.

Get a sports-only digital subscription to the Herald-Leader

Links to prepare you for Kentucky-Texas A&M

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ Kentucky will try to silence the Aggies crowd at Kyle Field

▪ Kentucky football individual game-by-game stats for 2018

▪ SEC’s top two rushers collide when the Cats take on the Aggies

▪ Podcast: Keys to Kentucky-South Carolina

▪ How Knetucky and Texas A&M match up with a game prediction

▪ The crazy game against a Kentucky team that launched Texas A&M’s 12th man tradition

▪ College and NFL picks: Can Kentucky keep the ball rolling?

▪ Jimbo Fisher and Mark Stoops meet again and this time it’s real

▪ Josh Allen brings to mind another UK defensive star from New Jersey