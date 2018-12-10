Kentucky basketball notes and trends after loss to Seton Hall

▪ Kentucky player and team notes after the 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall in New York on Saturday:

▪ After making four three-pointers and scoring 14 points in 18 minutes against Monmouth, Quade Green has played 18 minutes in his last two games. He’s scored just four points and missed his only three-point attempt.

▪ Green had three turnovers without an assist in 10 minutes on Saturday. He had the same turnover-to-assist ratio in 22 minutes against Winthrop.

▪ In his first nine games as a freshman, Green played 209 minutes. In his first nine games as a sophomore, Green has played 160 minutes.

▪ Ashton Hagans started and played a career-high 30 minutes with a career-high eight points on Saturday.

▪ Hagans is 1-for-7 on the season from three-point range.

▪ Hagans did have four assists and just one turnover.

▪ Tyler Herro missed all six of his three-point attempts on Saturday and is 6-for-23 from three-point range over his last four games.

▪ Herro from two-point range during that four-game stretch: 1-for-1; 4-for-5; 4-for-6 and 4-for-7. Total: 13-of-19.

▪ Keldon Johnson did not shoot a free throw Saturday. Johnson shot 10 free throws against Duke, making six. He shot 18 free throws against Tennessee State, making 13.

▪ Johnson has scored in double figures in eight of UK’s nine games.

▪ EJ Montgomery played a career-low eight minutes against Seton Hall. He failed to score for the first time this season. He also failed to grab a rebound for the first time this season.

▪ After playing just one minute against UNC Greensboro, Nick Richards played 12 minutes against Seton Hall.

▪ His first nine games as a freshman, Richards played 159 minutes. His first nine games as a sophomore, Richards has played 108 minutes.

▪ Richards’ five rebounds was his highest total since his 19-rebound game against Southern Illinois.

▪ Immanuel Quickley played 26 minutes, his most since 26 minutes against Tennessee State.

▪ After scoring eight points in the first half, Quickley did not score in the second half or in overtime.

▪ Reid Travis fouled out for the first time as a Wildcat on Saturday.

▪ Travis has scored in double figures in his last four games.

▪ PJ Washington scored a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds on Saturday. It was Washington’s third double-double of the season.

▪ Washington is the 12th UK player under Calipari to score 29-or-more points in a game. He joins Eric Bledsoe, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrence Jones, Brandon Knight, Kevin Knox, Doron Lamb, Malik Monk, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle and Tyler Ulis.

▪ Washington is just the second UK player under Calipari to score as many as 29 points and grab as many as 12 rebounds. The other player was Terrence Jones, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds against Oklahoma in the 2010 Maui Classic.

▪ Washington also matched his career-high in blocked shots with four. He also blocked four shots against Monmouth last season at Madison Square Garden. Before that, he blocked four shots against Kansas in the 2017-18 Champions Classic.

▪ Interestingly enough, in his 29/13 game against Oklahoma on Nov. 22, 2010, Jones also blocked four shots.

▪ Washington entered Saturday having made seven of 12 three-point shots. He was 1-of-3 from three against the Pirates.

▪ And the Washington who made just eight of 20 free throws in UK’s NCAA Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State last season, was 12-of-13 from the foul line on Saturday. His previous best game from the line was 10-of-14 against Mississippi State at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23, 2018.

▪ Washington’s previous high for point was 25 against North Dakota.

▪ It was the sixth game in his career in which Washington was credited with four-or-more assists. His career high is five assists against Virginia Tech on Dec. 16, 2017.

▪ Kentucky is 1-8 in its last nine games in which it shoots 25 percent or lower from three-point range. The Cats were 5-of-20 from three for 25 percent against Seton Hall.

▪ UK averaged 1.074 points per possession Saturday. It has reached the 1.0 mark in all of its games.

▪ Its effective field goal percentage of 47.6 was its second-lowest of the season, and just one-tenth of a point ahead of the Duke game — 47.5.

▪ Seton Hall averaged 1.086 points per possession, third-highest by a UK opponent behind Duke (1.409) and VMI (1.149).

▪ Seton Hall was 11-of-26 from three-point range, the fourth team to make 10-or-more threes against UK this season. Duke (12), VMI (19) and Winthrop (13) were the other three.