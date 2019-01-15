Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Georgia college basketball

By John Clay

January 15, 2019 05:32 PM

UK’s Ashton Hagans, a Georgia native, looking forward to facing Bulldogs

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Ashton Hagans is looking forward to Tuesday night’s game at Georgia. A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Hagans committed to Georgia before signing with UK. He scored 15 points in UK’s win over Vandy.
ATHENS, Ga.

Old coaching friends and combatants face off as John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats take on Tom Crean’s Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC basketball game on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be inside Stegeman Coliseum bringing you live updates, scores and analysis. Interact with us on twitter @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @cbertramhl and @kentuckysports. There is also a dedicated Twitter feed on this post.

