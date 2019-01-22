Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State college basketball

Kentucky will try to win its second consecutive conference game over a ranked team when the Wildcats welcome No. 22 Mississippi State to Rupp Arena on Tuesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be perched above Cawood’s Court to bring you live updates and analysis. You can follow our Twitter feeds at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter list.