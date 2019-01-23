Kentucky basketball takes an analytics jump

After Kentucky’s 21-point win over No. 22 Mississippi State on Tuesday night, the Wildcats have crashed Ken Pomeroy’s top 10 in adjusted overall efficiency.

John Calipari’s Cats are now ranked 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The big jump, however, has come in defensive adjusted efficiency where UK is now 11th. It held Mississippi State to 0.791 points per possession.

Kentucky’s individual game-by-game stats for 2018-19

As Tom Leach pointed out on his radio show Wednesday, Kentucky is one of five teams to be in kenpom’s Top 20 for offensive and defensive efficiency. The other four: Virginia (4/2), Duke (3/7), Michigan State (5/6) and North Carolina (12/17).

Here are the offensive and defensive efficiency rankings for recent Final Four teams:

2018

Villanova 1/11





Michigan 35/3





Kansas 5/47





Loyola of Chicago 63/17

2017





North Carolina 9/11





Gonzaga 16/1





Oregon 17/17





South Carolina 91/3

2016

Villanova 3/5





North Carolina 1/21





Oklahoma 16/17





Syracuse 50/18

2015

Duke 3/11





Wisconsin 1/35





Michigan State 14/27





Kentucky 6/1

2014

Connecticut 39/10





Kentucky 14/32





Florida 19/3





Wisconsin 4/35

Here is Pomeroy’s overall top 10 after Tuesday’s games:

Virginia 4/2



Duke 3/7



Michigan State 5/6



Gonzaga 1/47



Tennessee 2/24



Michigan 31/3



North Carolina 12/17



Kentucky 20/11



Kansas 27/9



Purdue 6/60

Note: Kentucky plays Kansas on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Pomeroy gives UK a 65 percent chance of winning the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.