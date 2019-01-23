Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Calipari explains why he’s helping federal workers during shutdown

By John Clay

January 23, 2019 02:16 PM

John Calipari on why he’s helping federal workers during shutdown

After Kentucky basketball’s win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, UK coach John Calipari talked about why his foundation is helping federal workers during the government shutdown. The foundation is working with the local non-profit Reach.
By
Up Next
After Kentucky basketball’s win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, UK coach John Calipari talked about why his foundation is helping federal workers during the government shutdown. The foundation is working with the local non-profit Reach.
By

After 8th-ranked Kentucky shut down No. 22 Mississippi State 76-55 on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena, UK head coach John Calipari was asked about a different kind of shutdown.

Calipari said on his radio show this week that his foundation is helping federal workers who are not being paid during the government shutdown. The John and Ellen Calipari Foundation is working with local non-profit Reach to provide financial assistance to those workers. The coach was asked for an update on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t going to do anything, but I’m afraid this thing is going to keep going, and this is the shutdown. We have about 500 federal workers not being paid in our city. They work at the jail, TSA, agriculture, sheriffs. There’s about 500 people,” Calipari said. “And what we did, the initial thing was, let’s get them some — where they could go get gas. Folks, it’s literally a grant. They don’t have to pay it back. You know what I asked them to do? Pay it forward when you get paid. Give it to somebody else, and my hope is that they will.”

The video shows Calipari’s entire comments on the matter.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

sidelines-with-john-clay

sidelines-with-john-clay

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

  Comments  