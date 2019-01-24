Kentucky basketball podcast: Kansas scouting report for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

For the fifth straight year, two of college basketball’s most tradition-rich programs meet as Kentucky plays host to Kansas as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

To get a scouting report on the Jayhawks, I talked with Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star. Coach Bill Self’s team is 16-3 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25. Kansas has been trying to adjust to the loss of star center Udoka Azubuike, who is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his hand. Dedric Lawson, a transfer from Memphis, has been picking up the slack.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is 15-3 overall and ranked eighth by the AP. Coach John Calipari’s club has won five straight games, including back-to-back victories over ranked teams in No. 14 Auburn and No. 22 Mississippi State. The Cats have lost three straight to the Jayhawks, however.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

You can find all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.