Liveblog: Kentucky vs. South Carolina college basketball

By John Clay

February 05, 2019 04:28 PM

Is Kentucky now a player-driven team?

Kentucky forward Reid Travis talks about the progress toward being more the player-driven team that coach John Calipari wants. On an eight-game win streak, UK plays host to South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
The Kentucky Wildcats try to extend their win streak to nine games when they take on the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be covering the game at Rupp Arena with live updates and analysis. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter list.

