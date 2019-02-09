Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State college basketball

By John Clay

February 09, 2019 12:07 PM

How well is UK basketball playing defense right now?

Kentucky assistant basketball coach Tony Barbee talks about the team’s defense heading into Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. UK has held its last five opponents under 40 percent shooting from the floor.
STARKVILLE, Miss.

Kentucky will be looking to extend its win streak to double digits when the No. 5-ranked Wildcats take on Mississippi State on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. CBS has the television coverage.

We will be courtside providing live scores, updates and analysis. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for dedicated Twitter list.

