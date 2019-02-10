Explanation needed concerning Matt House’s decision to stay at UK

Kentucky football received a surprising shot of good news Saturday night with the announcement that defensive coordinator Matt House had turned down the Kansas City Chiefs to stay at UK.

A couple of tweets, however, put a much different spin on the story. Both Terez Baylor, senior NFL writer for Yahoo Sports who covered the Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted that House wanted to accept the job as linebackers coach of the Chiefs, but was blocked by UK from taking the job.

So regarding Matt House, who was expected to be the Chiefs’ new LB coach:



I’m told UK decided not to let him out of his deal...but they only did that AFTER they’d agreed to negotiate the buyout. Tough break for House, who wanted to join the Chiefs, and KC. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 10, 2019

My understanding is, #Kentucky was originally slated to negotiate the buyout for Matt House to be the #Chiefs LBs coach... then decided against it. Was told House wanted to be in KC. Position open once again. https://t.co/GwzADAoVJI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2019

All of this followed a Friday morning tweet from ESPN’s Field Yates that House was set to leave Kentucky to reunite with new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. House had worked for Spagnuolo, when the former New York Giants defensive coordinator was head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009 through 2011.

After that, House was an assistant and then defensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh (2012-2014) and DC at Florida International (2015) before joining Mark Stoops’ staff in 2016. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. Last season, Kentucky’s defense ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense.

Much of the UK/Chiefs controversy doesn’t make sense. Under his current contract, set to expire at the end of the 2019 season, House makes $650,000 with a $150,000 buyout. It could be that he has a new contract, not yet released to the public, that includes a higher buyout.

Or it could be that House informed UK of the Chiefs offer and asked to renegotiate the buyout. UK said it would, but then changed its mind. House may have then decided that if he was going to have to pay the buyout, he would stay at Kentucky for another year.

All this brings the question of whether you want a coach on your staff who was denied a better job opportunity or wants to work somewhere else. That doesn’t seem like a good working environment.

There is some explaining to do. No official word or explanation from UK yet, but the guess here is that there is more to this story that we will hear about soon.



