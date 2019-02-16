Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball

By John Clay

February 16, 2019 06:54 PM

To beat Tennessee, Kentucky has to make shots

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about what his team has to do to beat No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Rupp Arena. Tennessee has won 19 straight games. The Vols are 11-0 in the SEC.
Hoping to rebound from Tuesday’s loss to LSU, No. 5-ranked Kentucky plays host to No. 1-ranked and SEC leader Tennessee in a key SEC basketball game on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

We will be providing live updates and analysis from Rupp. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for dedicated Twitter list.

Pre-game

Officials for UK-Tennessee are Doug Sirmons, Lee Cassell and Ron Groover. . . . Heading into Saturday’s games, Tennessee was No. 5 in the latest kenpom rankings. The Vols ranked second in offensive efficiency and 40th in defensive efficiency. Kentucky was No. 7 in the overall rankings. UK was 18th on offense and No. 8 on defense. . . . Tennessee has not played a ranked team since its 76-73 win over then No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 9. Kentucky has played five ranked teams since Dec. 9. The Cats have gone 4-1 against those five. . . . Tennessee’s Grant Williams is averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 57 percent from the floor. UK’s PJ Washington is averaging 14.4 points and shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.

John Clay

