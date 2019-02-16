Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball

Hoping to rebound from Tuesday’s loss to LSU, No. 5-ranked Kentucky plays host to No. 1-ranked and SEC leader Tennessee in a key SEC basketball game on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Pre-game

Officials for UK-Tennessee are Doug Sirmons, Lee Cassell and Ron Groover. . . . Heading into Saturday’s games, Tennessee was No. 5 in the latest kenpom rankings. The Vols ranked second in offensive efficiency and 40th in defensive efficiency. Kentucky was No. 7 in the overall rankings. UK was 18th on offense and No. 8 on defense. . . . Tennessee has not played a ranked team since its 76-73 win over then No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 9. Kentucky has played five ranked teams since Dec. 9. The Cats have gone 4-1 against those five. . . . Tennessee’s Grant Williams is averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 57 percent from the floor. UK’s PJ Washington is averaging 14.4 points and shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.