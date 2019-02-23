Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball

No Reid Travis. No problem? We shall see, starting Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Auburn Tigers to Rupp Arena for a key SEC college basketball game. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CBS has the television coverage.

