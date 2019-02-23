Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball

By John Clay

February 23, 2019 12:46 PM

In Reid Travis’ absence, will Kentucky’s Nick Richards step up?

Kentucky sophomore center Nick Richards talks about the injury to teammate Reid Travis. A senior forward, Travis is out two weeks with a sprained knee. Richards is expected to see more playing time during Travis’ absence.
By
Up Next
Kentucky sophomore center Nick Richards talks about the injury to teammate Reid Travis. A senior forward, Travis is out two weeks with a sprained knee. Richards is expected to see more playing time during Travis’ absence.
By

No Reid Travis. No problem? We shall see, starting Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Auburn Tigers to Rupp Arena for a key SEC college basketball game. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CBS has the television coverage.

We will be live above Cawood’s Court with score updates, news and analysis. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for dedicated Twitter list.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

mark-story

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

john-clay

sidelines-with-john-clay

John Clay

John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.

  Comments  