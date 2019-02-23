Sidelines with John Clay

College basketball games on TV on Saturday

By John Clay

February 23, 2019 09:42 AM

Kentucky’s guards will have to help pick up slack

The always excellent play-by-play man Ian Eagle and color commentator Jim Spanarkel will be on the case for CBS on Saturday when Bruce Pearl brings his Auburn Tigers to Rupp Arena for an SEC rematch with No. 4-ranked Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. UK won the first meeting between the two schools, 82-80 at Auburn.

[Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Auburn game]

It’s a good slate of games on television today. The noon hour features third-ranked Virginia at Louisville on the ACC Network, carried locally by CW-Lexington. It’s also a noon tipoff for the SEC showdown between Tennessee (12-1) and LSU (11-2) in Baton Rouge. That one is on ESPN.

At 6 p.m., Duke looks to extract revenge at Syracuse. The Orange won the first meeting in Durham. Sadly, a tragic accident involving Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has cast a pall over the proceedings. Then at 8 p.m., ESPN features Kansas at Texas Tech in a key Big 12 matchup.

Here’s a list of all the college basketball games on television on Saturday:

Saturday, Feb. 23

  • 12:00 - Virginia at Louisville (ACC/CW-Lex) 
  • 12:00 - Tennessee at LSU (ESPN) 
  • 12:00 - Marquette at Providence (Fox) 
  • 12:00 - Penn State at Illinois (Big 10) 
  • 12:00 - Texas at Oklahoma (ESPNU) 
  • 12:00 - Tulsa at Temple (ESPN News) 
  • 12:00 - Boston College at Clemson (Fox Sports South) 
  • 1:30 - Auburn at Kentucky (CBS) 
  • 2:00 - Iowa State at TCU (ESPN2) 
  • 2:00 - Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN) 
  • 2:00 - West Virginia at Baylor (ESPNU) 
  • 2:00 - Navy at Colgate (CBS Sports) 
  • 2:00 - Georgia Tech at Miami (Fox Sports South) 
  • 2:30 - Georgetown at Creighton (Fox) 
  • 3:30 - Georgia at Ole Miss (SEC) 
  • 3:45 - Florida State at North Carolina (CBS) 
  • 4:00 - Purdue at Nebraska (Big 10) 
  • 4:00 - Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (ESPN) 
  • 4:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPN2) 
  • 4:00 - Missouri at Florida (ESPNU) 
  • 4:00 - Saint Louis at Dayton (CBS Sports) 
  • 4:30 - St. Bonaventure at Fordham (NBC Sports) 
  • 6:00 - Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) 
  • 6:00 - South Florida at Houston (ESPN2) 
  • 6:00 - Northern Illinois at Toledo (CBS Sports) 
  • 6:00 - South Carolina at Mississippi State (SEC) 
  • 6:00 - Vanderbilt at Alabama (ESPNU) 
  • 8:00 - Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports) 
  • 8:00 - Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN) 
  • 8:00 - East Carolina at Tulane (ESPNU) 
  • 8:00 - Memphis at Wichita State (ESPN2) 
  • 8:00 - Seton Hall at St. John’s (Fox Sports 1) 
  • 8:30 - Wisconsin at Northwestern (Big 10) 
  • 8:30 - Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC) 
  • 10:00 - BYU at Gonzaga (ESPN) 
  • 10:00 - San Diego State at UNLV (ESPNU) 



