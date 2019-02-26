Live updates from Kentucky-Arkansas basketball

Locked in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the struggling Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

John Calipari’s Wildcats improved to 12-2 in conference play with an 80-53 thrashing of visiting Auburn last Saturday. The Cats are tied with LSU and Tennessee atop the league standings. Meanwhile, Arkansas has lost five straight games, including an 87-80 home defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. Mike Anderson’s team is 5-9 in league play.

Of late, the Razorbacks have been dreadful from the three-point line. In its five-game losing streak, Arkansas has made just 27 of 110 three-point attempts for 24.5 percent. In its last two games, Arkansas connected on a mere nine of 48 attempts from beyond the arc for 18.8. Anderson’s men must turn that around to have any chance against the Cats.

PJ Washington has been the man for Kentucky, of late. The sophomore scored 24 points in the win over Auburn, the eighth game in UK’s last 10 in which he has topped the 20-point mark. And freshman Keldon Johnson is coming off a 17-rebound effort on Saturday, which helped make up for the absence of starting forward Reid Travis. A grad transfer from Stanford, Travis remains sidelined by his sprained right knee.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader

Scroll down for updates on a dedicated Twitter feed.