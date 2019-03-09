College basketball games on TV on Saturday (March 9)

Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel will be on the call for CBS on Saturday as Kentucky takes on Florida at Rupp Arena in the regular season finale for both teams. Broadcast time is 2 p.m.

That’s just one of a trio of SEC games on Saturday what will sort out seeding for next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Conference co-leader Tennessee travels to Auburn for a noon game on ESPN. The Vols are tied with LSU atop the league standings at 15-2. Kentucky is in third place at 14-3. LSU entertains hapless Vanderbilt, winless in conference play, at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. LSU holds the tiebreaker over the Vols thanks to an 82-80 overtime win on Feb. 23.

Louisville finishes its regular season at No. 2-ranked Virginia at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Virginia won the first meeting between the two teams, 64-52 at the KFC Yum Center on Feb. 23. U of L snapped a three-game losing streak with a 75-61 win over visiting Notre Dame last Sunday. The Cardinals are 19-11 overall and 10-7 in the ACC.

Don’t forget Duke vs. North Carolina at 6 p.m. Oh yeah, ESPN won’t let us forget. North Carolina beat the Blue Devils at Duke 88-72 on Feb. 20. The World Wide Leader provides predictions on the rematch. Zion Williamson (knee sprain) is not expected to play Saturday, so I’m picking the Tar Heels to sweep the regular-season series.

Here’s the list of college basketball games on television:

Saturday, March 9

12:00 - Tennessee at Auburn (ESPN)

12:00 - Villanova at Seton Hall (Fox)

12:00 - TCU at Texas (ESPN2)

12:00 - Butler at Providence (Fox Sports Ohio/South)

12:00 - Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (ACC/CW-Lex)

1:00 - Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)

2:00 - Florida at Kentucky (CBS)

2:00 - Texas Tech at Iowa State (ESPN News)

2:00 - Baylor at Kansas (ESPN)

2:00 - Texas A&M at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

2:00 - North Carolina State at Boston College (Fox Sports South)

2:30 - Purdue at Northwestern (Big 10)

2:30 - Georgetown at Marquette (Fox)

3:30 - Ole Miss at Missouri (SEC)

3:35 - Bradley vs. Loyola of Chicago (CBS Sports)

4:00 - Arizona State at Arizona (CBS)

4:00 - Louisville at Virginia (ESPN)

4:00 - UCF at Temple (ESPN2)

4:00 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN News)

5:00 - St. John’s at Xavier (Fox)

6:00 - Duke at North Carolina (ESPN)

6:00 - Oklahoma at Kansas State (ESPN2)

6:00 - Alabama at Arkansas (SEC)

6:05 - Northern Iowa vs. Drake (CBS Sports)

8:00 - Michigan at Michigan State (ESPN)

8:00 - Conference tournament (ESPN2)

8:00 - DePaul at Creighton (FS1)

8:30 - Vanderbilt at LSU (SEC)

8:30 - Wichita State at Tulane (CBS Sports)

9:30 - Tulsa at Memphis (ESPNU)

10:00 - Oregon at Washington (ESPN)

10:30 - San Diego State at Nevada (CBS Sports)





