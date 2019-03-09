Live updates from Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball

The curtain falls on the SEC regular college basketball season Saturday as the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CBS has the television coverage.

At 14-3, Kentucky enters the day in third place in the SEC behind LSU and Tennessee, who are tied for first at 15-2. Florida lost a 79-78 heartbreaker in overtime to LSU on Wednesday in Gainesville. The Gators are 17-12 overall and 9-8 in the SEC. A huge road win over the Cats might help put Mike White’s team in the NCAA Tournament.

