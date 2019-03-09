Live updates from Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

By John Clay

March 09, 2019 12:38 PM

Jonny David will experience UK’s Senior Day

Kentucky basketball walk-on Jonny David will play his final game at Rupp Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2019, when the Wildcats take on Florida. UK assistant coach Kenny Payne talked Friday about how David has helped the team.
The curtain falls on the SEC regular college basketball season Saturday as the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CBS has the television coverage.

At 14-3, Kentucky enters the day in third place in the SEC behind LSU and Tennessee, who are tied for first at 15-2. Florida lost a 79-78 heartbreaker in overtime to LSU on Wednesday in Gainesville. The Gators are 17-12 overall and 9-8 in the SEC. A huge road win over the Cats might help put Mike White’s team in the NCAA Tournament.

We will be above Cawood’s Court with updates, analysis, etc. Check out our dedicated Twitter feed.

John Clay

John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.

