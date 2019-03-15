Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky vs. Alabama college basketball (SEC Tournament)

By John Clay

March 15, 2019 06:28 PM

NASHVILLE

Kentucky has motivation. Alabama has desperation.

The two worlds collide Friday night at 7 o’clock in the quarterfinals of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. UK is motivated to avenge a 77-75 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 5. Alabama is desperate for a marquee win as the Crimson Tide tries to squeeze into next week’s NCAA Tournament.

We will be live at courtside for the 7 p.m. start. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed.

