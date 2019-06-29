Freddie Maggard reportedly no longer with UK football program

UK Coach Mark Stoops liked his team’s explosive plays Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Stoops said he was happy with the way his first-teamers performed on offense and defense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Stoops said he was happy with the way his first-teamers performed on offense and defense.

Former Kentucky quarterback Freddie Maggard is no longer with he UK football staff, according to The Cats’ Pause.

The TCP’s Derek Terry reported that Maggard has resigned his position as director of player development for Mark Stoops’ program. A UK spokesman confirmed the news for The Cats’ Pause.

Maggard had held the position since April 27, 2018. Before that, he was an analyst for first Kentucky Sports Radio and then JMI Sports, appearing on UK’s pregame show for football broadcasts.

Maggard played quarterback at UK from 1988 through 1991, starting as a sophomore and junior for Jerry Claiborne in 1989 and Bill Curry in 1990. Maggard dealt with shoulder injuries in 1991.

UK’s players were complimentary of Maggard’s work in his role with the program. Center Drake Jackson told the Herald-Leader’s Jennifer Smith last October how Maggard had helped him get an internship.

“It’s one of the best hires Coach Stoops has made because it’s helping us with the future, whether you realize you need that help yet or not,” Jackson said. “A lot of us didn’t realize you need a job to make some connections, get some experience.”

UK is taking applications for the position with a July 1 deadline.



