Sidelines with John Clay
Podcast: The beat writers preview Saturday’s Kentucky-Toledo football opener
Is the Kentucky defense ready for season opener against Toledo?
The season starts Saturday with the Kentucky Wildcats, fresh off a 10-3 campaign, taking on the highly dangerous Toledo Rockets, favorites to win the West Division of the Mid-American Conference, on Saturday at Kroger Field.
For our preview podcast, I talked about the Rockets with Brian Buckey, Toledo beat writer for the Toledo Blade. And I talked with Herald-Leader UK football writer Josh Moore about how the Wildcats are shaping up heading into the first game of the season.
Kentucky football 2019 schedule
- Aug. 31 - Toledo
- Sept. 7 - Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 14 - Florida
- Sept. 21 - @Mississippi State
- Sept. 28 - @South Carolina
- Oct. 5 - Open
- Oct. 12 - Arkansas
- Oct. 19 - @Georgia
- Oct. 26 - Missouri
- Nov. 2 - Open
- Nov. 9 - Tennessee
- Nov. 16 - @Vanderbilt
- Nov. 23 - UT Martin
- Nov. 30 - Louisville
