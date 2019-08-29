Podcast: The beat writers preview Saturday’s Kentucky-Toledo football opener

Is the Kentucky defense ready for season opener against Toledo? Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The season starts Saturday with the Kentucky Wildcats, fresh off a 10-3 campaign, taking on the highly dangerous Toledo Rockets, favorites to win the West Division of the Mid-American Conference, on Saturday at Kroger Field.

For our preview podcast, I talked about the Rockets with Brian Buckey, Toledo beat writer for the Toledo Blade. And I talked with Herald-Leader UK football writer Josh Moore about how the Wildcats are shaping up heading into the first game of the season.

Kentucky football 2019 schedule

Aug. 31 - Toledo

Sept. 7 - Eastern Michigan

Sept. 14 - Florida

Sept. 21 - @Mississippi State

Sept. 28 - @South Carolina

Oct. 5 - Open

Oct. 12 - Arkansas

Oct. 19 - @Georgia

Oct. 26 - Missouri

Nov. 2 - Open

Nov. 9 - Tennessee

Nov. 16 - @Vanderbilt

Nov. 23 - UT Martin

Nov. 30 - Louisville