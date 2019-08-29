Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: The beat writers preview Saturday’s Kentucky-Toledo football opener

Is the Kentucky defense ready for season opener against Toledo?

Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network. By
Up Next
Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network. By

The season starts Saturday with the Kentucky Wildcats, fresh off a 10-3 campaign, taking on the highly dangerous Toledo Rockets, favorites to win the West Division of the Mid-American Conference, on Saturday at Kroger Field.

For our preview podcast, I talked about the Rockets with Brian Buckey, Toledo beat writer for the Toledo Blade. And I talked with Herald-Leader UK football writer Josh Moore about how the Wildcats are shaping up heading into the first game of the season.

Kentucky football 2019 schedule

  • Aug. 31 - Toledo
  • Sept. 7 - Eastern Michigan
  • Sept. 14 - Florida
  • Sept. 21 - @Mississippi State
  • Sept. 28 - @South Carolina
  • Oct. 5 - Open
  • Oct. 12 - Arkansas
  • Oct. 19 - @Georgia
  • Oct. 26 - Missouri
  • Nov. 2 - Open
  • Nov. 9 - Tennessee
  • Nov. 16 - @Vanderbilt
  • Nov. 23 - UT Martin
  • Nov. 30 - Louisville
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of John Clay
John Clay
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  