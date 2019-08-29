Ready to watch some college football? Here’s this weekend’s TV schedule of games.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson’s ready for year two Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media at UK Football Media Day on Aug. 2, 2019, at Kroger Field. Wilson started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2018. The Cats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Toledo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media at UK Football Media Day on Aug. 2, 2019, at Kroger Field. Wilson started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2018. The Cats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Toledo.

Yes, we know, college football actually started last week with Florida-Miami and Arizona-Hawaii, among a few others. But the first full weekend of our favorite sport (or one of them) starts Thursday night with defending national champ Clemson-Georgia Tech, among others.

As for Saturday, we get Taylor Zarzour on play-by-play, former Georgia offensive tackle Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter for the SEC Network telecast of Kentucky-Toledo at noon on Saturday.

The Labor Day weekend concludes with Notre Dame at Louisville for Scott Satterfield’s debut as the Cardinals coach on Monday night on ESPN.

Here’s the full schedule:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday, August 29

7:00 - UCLA at Cincinnati (ESPN)

7:30 - Florida A&M at UCF (CBS Sports)

8:00 - Georgia Tech at Clemson (ACC)

8:30 - Texas State at Texas A&M (SEC)

9:00 - South Dakota State at Minnesota (FS1)

10:15 - Utah at BYU (ESPN)

Friday, August 30

6:00 - Rice at Army (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Tulsa at Michigan State (Fox Sports 1)

7:00 - UMass at Rutgers (Big 10)

7:00 - Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)

8:00 - Utah State at Wake Forest (ACC)

9:30 - Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports)

10:10 - Colorado vs. Colorado State (ESPN)

10:30 - Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)

Saturday, August 31

12:00 - Akron at Illinois (Big 10)

12:00 - Ball State vs. Indiana (CBS Sports)

12:00 - East Carolina at North Carolina State (ACC)

12:00 - Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (Fox)

12:00 - Howard at Maryland (Big 10)

12:00 - Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Mississippi State (ESPNU)

12:00 - Ole Miss at Memphis (ABC)

12:00 - Northern Iowa at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN)

12:00 - Toledo at Kentucky (SEC)

3:30 - Alabama vs. Duke (ABC)

3:30 - Georgia State at Tennessee (ESPNU)

3:30 - Holy Cross at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Idaho at Penn State (Big 10)

3:30 - North Carolina vs. South Carolina (ESPN)

4:00 - Northwestern at Stanford (Fox)

4:00 - Portland State at Arkansas (SEC)

4:00 - Virginia Tech at Boston College (ACC)

7:30 - Auburn vs. Oregon (ABC)

7:30 - Georgia at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

7:30 - Georgia Southern at LSU (ESPNU)

7:30 - Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (Fox Sports 1)

7:30 - Middle Tennessee at Michigan (Big 10)

7:30 - Missouri at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

7:30 - Virginia at Pittsburgh (ACC)

10:30 - Fresno State at USC (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 1

3:00 - Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State (ESPN2)

3:30 - Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse (NFL)

7:30 - Houston at Oklahoma (ABC)

Monday, Sept. 2

8:00 - Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)