Live updates from Kentucky football’s season opener against Toledo at Kroger Field

Is the Kentucky defense ready for season opener against Toledo?
Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.
By
Up Next
Kentucky football senior linebacker Kash Daniel talks about the UK defense heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.
By
Coming off a 10-3 season, Kentucky opens its 2019 football campaign on Saturday against the Toledo Rockets. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. The SEC Network has the telecast.
We’ll be providing live updates from Kroger Field. And be sure to check out all our post-game coverage.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
The Kentucky Wildcats open the 2019 college football season against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday at Kroger Field. Toledo is led by running back Bryant Koback, who began his career at UK before transferring.
Comments