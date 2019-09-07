Sidelines with John Clay
Two marquee matchups highlight college football games on television for Week 2
What we’re looking for when UK plays Eastern Michigan on Saturday
Mike Morgan will be on play-by-play, Hutson Mason on color and Taylor Davis on the sidelines for the SEC Network alternate channel broadcast of Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The two big college football games on Saturday involve SEC teams. At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Texas A&M is at top-ranked Clemson on ABC. Then at 7:30 p.m., also on ABC, No. 6 LSU is at No. 9 Texas. After the SEC’s less-than-stellar opening week, the conference could use a good showing in those marquee matchups.
Here is the schedule of college games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Sept. 7
- 11:00 - Ohio at Pittsburgh (ACC)
- 12:00 - Army at Michigan (Fox)
- 12:00 - Bowling Green at Kansas State (Fox Sports Ohio)
- 12:00 - Charleston Southern at South Carolina (SEC)
- 12:00 - Cincinnati at Ohio State (ABC)
- 12:00 - Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Rutgers at Iowa (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)
- 12:00 - UAB at Akron (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Purdue (Big 10)
- 12:00 - West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)
- 12:30 - Western Carolina at NC State (
- 2:00 - South Florida at Georgia Tech (ACC)
- 3:30 - Central Michigan at Wisconsin (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Grambling at Louisiana Tech (NFL)
- 3:30 - Illinois at UConn (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - Nebraska at Colorado (Fox)
- 3:30 - Southern Miss at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Texas A&M at Clemson (ABC)
- 4:00 - Murray State at Georgia (ESPNU)
- 4:00 - New Mexico State at Alabama (SEC)
- 5:00 - La-Monroe at Florida State (ACC)
- 7:00 - BYU at Tennessee (SEC)
- 7:00 - UCF at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Arkansas at Ole Miss (Fox)
- 7:30 - Buffalo at Penn State (Fox)
- 7:30 - Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (SEC alternate)
- 7:30 - LSU at Texas (ABC)
- 7:30 - Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - UT-Martin at Florida (ESPNU)
- 7:30 - Western Michigan at Michigan State (Big 10)
- 8:00 - Miami at North Carolina (ACC)
- 8:00 - UTEP at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Ohio)
- 10:30 - California at Washington (Fox Sports 1)
- 10:30 - Minnesota at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Stanford at USC (ESPN)
Comments