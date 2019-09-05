Podcast: Previewing the Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan matchup on Saturday

What Brad White wants to see from the UK defense in Week 2
Kentucky football defensive coordinator Brad White talks about the intensity he is lookin for from his Wildcats. After an opening-game win over Toledo, UK plays host to the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday.
Off to a 1-0 start on the 2019 season with a win over one Mid-American Conference team, Kentucky puts down the welcome mat for another as the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit Kroger Field to take on the Wildcats on Saturday night. The SEC Network alternate channel has the 7:30 p.m. broadcast.
To preview the matchup, I talked with Tom Helmer, play-by-play voice of the Eagles, who defeated Coastal Carolina 30-23 last Saturday in Conway, S.C. I also talked with my colleague Josh Moore, the Herald-Leader’s UK football beat writer.
