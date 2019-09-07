Live updates: Kentucky football welcomes Eastern Michigan back to Kroger Field

Where would Mark Stoops like to see the most improvement?
Preparing for Kentucky’s game Saturday against Eastern Michigan, UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked where he wants to see the most improvement. The Wildcats opened with a win over Toledo last week.
By
Facing its second straight Mid-American Conference opponent, Kentucky hopes to improve 2-0 when the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit Kroger Field for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
EMU gave Mark Stoops’ Wildcats everything they wanted and more before UK escaped with a 24-20 win in 2017. Though Kentucky is a 15-point favorite, don’t be surprised if we see the same sort of game in 2019.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Marquee college football matchups featuring SEC teams highlight Week 2. Texas A&M is at Clemson. LSU is at Texas. Both games are on ABC. Kentucky plays Eastern Michigan on the SEC Network alternate channe.
