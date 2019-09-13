Podcast: Kentucky-Florida football preview

UK coach Mark Stoops on Florida game: “We’re anxious to get going” After practice Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discussed Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. Stoops spoke on UK quarterback Sawyer Smith and outside linebacker Xavier Peters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After practice Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discussed Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators. Stoops spoke on UK quarterback Sawyer Smith and outside linebacker Xavier Peters.

It’s Cats vs. Gators on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kentucky football will try to extend its brand-new one-game win streak over Florida, doubling up on last season’s 27-16 victory in Gainesville. Kickoff Saturday is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

To get a read on the Gators, I talked with Pat Dooley, veteran sports columnist for the Gainesville Sun. To catch up on Kentucky’s preparations, I chatted with Josh Moore, Herald-Leader UK football beat writer.

