Big, big weekend for college football on television

Cornerback Brandin Echols moving up UK’s depth chart Kentucky football cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale talks about cornerback Brandin Echols after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The Wildcats play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale talks about cornerback Brandin Echols after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The Wildcats play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday.

Week 4 is a huge week for college football.

Better get an early lunch Saturday because No. 11 Michigan visits No. 13 Wisconsin at noon on Fox. Michigan has been less than impressive its first two games. Jim Harbaugh’s club needed overtime to beat Army. Meanwhile, Wisconsin rolled over South Florida and Central Michigan.

Then at 3:30, No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M in the first game of a CBS day/doubleheader. The Tigers are 3-0, including a win over Oregon. The host Aggies are 2-1, with the lone loss coming at No. 1 Clemson 24-10 two weeks back.

The 8 p.m. nightcap is the big one with No. 7 Notre Dame playing No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens. CBS has the broadcast. The Irish are 2-0 with a road win at Louisville and a home rout of New Mexico. Georgia is 3-0 with a win at Vanderbilt and home thumpings of Murray State and Arkansas State.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As for Kentucky, UK’s road trip to Mississippi State is a 4 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb have the broadcast duties with Alyssa Lang handling the sidelines.

The lady at Starbucks forgot to add cream to my coffee. It was full so she asked if I wanted to chug some off the top or have her dump some out. Well lady I’ve been training my whole life for this moment



And now my heart is about to explode — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) September 18, 2019

Here’s the full list of college football games on television this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 20

8:00 - Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)

9:00 - Air Force at Boise State (ESPN2)

9:00 - Utah at USC (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 - Boston College at Rutgers (Big 10)

12:00 - California at Ole Miss (ESPNU)

12:00 - La-Monroe at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - LSU at Vanderbilt (SEC)

12:00 - Michigan at Wisconsin (Fox)

12:00 - Michigan State at Northwestern (ABC)

12:00 - Morgan State at Army (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Southern Miss at Alabama (ESPN2)

12:00 - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

12:00 - Western Michigan at Syracuse (ACC)

3:30 - Auburn at Texas A&M (CBS)

3:30 - Louisville at Florida State (ESPN)

3:30 - Miami (O) at Ohio State (Big 10)

3:30 - SMU at TCU (Fox Sports 1)

3:30 - South Alabama at UAB (NFL)

3:30 - Temple at Buffalo (ESPNU)

3:30 - Wyoming at Tulsa (CBS Sports)

4:00 - Central Michigan at Miami (ACC)

4:00 - Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC)

4:00 - South Carolina at Missouri (SEC alternate)

7:00 - Ball State at NC State (ESPNU)

7:00 - Baylor at Rice (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Old Dominion at Virginia (ESPN2)

7:00 - Oregon at Stanford (ESPN)

7:30 - Charlotte at Clemson (ACC)

7:30 - Oklahoma State at Texas (ABC)

7:30 - San Jose State at Arkansas (SEC)

8:00 - Nebraska at Illinois (Big 10)

8:00 - Notre Dame at Georgia (CBS)

10:15 - Toledo at Colorado State (ESPN2)

10:30 - UCLA at Washington State (ESPN)

10:30 - Utah State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)