Podcast: Kentucky-South Carolina college football preview

UK quarterback Sawyer Smith gives an update on condition of his shoulder
After practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith reports on the condition of his throwing shoulder. The Wildcats play at South Carolina on Saturday.
Kentucky football carries a five-game win streak over South Carolina into Saturday night’s SEC contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
I talked with Ben Breiner of The State in Columbia and Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader in Lexington about the matchup between teams both 0-2 in the SEC . The Wildcats are 2-2 overall. The Gamecocks are 1-3.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
The Kentucky Wildcats play the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC college football game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday. UK has a 2-2 record, 0-2 in the SEC. South Carolina is 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the SEC.
