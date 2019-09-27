Podcast: Kentucky-South Carolina college football preview

UK quarterback Sawyer Smith gives an update on condition of his shoulder After practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith reports on the condition of his throwing shoulder. The Wildcats play at South Carolina on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After practice on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith reports on the condition of his throwing shoulder. The Wildcats play at South Carolina on Saturday.

Kentucky football carries a five-game win streak over South Carolina into Saturday night’s SEC contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

I talked with Ben Breiner of The State in Columbia and Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader in Lexington about the matchup between teams both 0-2 in the SEC . The Wildcats are 2-2 overall. The Gamecocks are 1-3.

You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

