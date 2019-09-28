Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky-South Carolina football in Columbia

The Cats arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium for UK-South Carolina football

Kentucky players and coaches participate in the Cat Walk at Williams-Brice Stadium before their game against South Carolina. By
Up Next
Kentucky players and coaches participate in the Cat Walk at Williams-Brice Stadium before their game against South Carolina. By
COLUMBIA, SC

A pair of teams both 0-2 in the SEC go face-to-face when Kentucky takes on South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. UK is 2-2 overall. USC is 1-3. The SEC Network has the telecast.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats have won five straight over the Gamecocks, including their last two trips to Columbia. The Cats triumphed 26-22 in 2015 and 23-13 in 2017. Stoops has a 3-2 record against South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp, including an 0-2 mark when Muschamp was at Florida. Stoops is 3-0 vs. South Carolina with Muschamp as coach.

Check here for our dedicated twitter feed with updates and commentary on the UK-South Carolina game.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of John Clay
John Clay
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  