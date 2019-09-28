Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates from Kentucky-South Carolina football in Columbia
The Cats arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium for UK-South Carolina football
A pair of teams both 0-2 in the SEC go face-to-face when Kentucky takes on South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. UK is 2-2 overall. USC is 1-3. The SEC Network has the telecast.
Mark Stoops’ Wildcats have won five straight over the Gamecocks, including their last two trips to Columbia. The Cats triumphed 26-22 in 2015 and 23-13 in 2017. Stoops has a 3-2 record against South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp, including an 0-2 mark when Muschamp was at Florida. Stoops is 3-0 vs. South Carolina with Muschamp as coach.
