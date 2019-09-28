College football TV schedule for Saturday (Sept. 28)

Mark Stoops calls South Carolina the best 1-3 team in the country Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, about Saturday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. UK is 2-2 on the season, including 0-2 in the SEC.

Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rogers on analysis and Cole Cubelic on the sidelines. That’s your SEC Network crew for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. telecast of the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup of SEC East Division foes in Columbia.

Mark Story has the particulars on where to watch and how to follow the Cats and Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, here’s the complete schedule of college football games on television Saturday:

Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

12:00 - Buffalo at Miami (ESPNU)

12:00 - Central Michigan at Western Michigan (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Delaware at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South/Ohio)

12:00 - Holy Cross at Syracuse (ACC)

12:00 - Kansas at TCU (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Iowa (ESPN2)

12:00 - Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt (SEC)

12:00 - Northwestern at Wisconsin (ABC)

12:00 - Rutgers at Michigan (Big 10)

12:00 - Texas Tech at Oklahoma (Fox)

3:30 - Clemson at North Carolina (ABC)

3:30 - Florida Atlantic at Charlotte (NFL)

3:30 - Georgia Tech at Temple (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Indiana at Michigan State (Big 10)

3:30 - Iowa State at Baylor (ESPN)

3:30 - Minnesota at Purdue (ESPN2)

3:30 - Ole Miss at Alabama (CBS)

3:30 - USC at Washington (Fox)

3:30 - Virginia at Notre Dame (NBC)

3:30 - Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC)

4:00 - SMU at South Florida (ESPNU)

4:00 - Towson at Florida (SEC)

7:00 - Mississippi State at Auburn (ESPN)

7:00 - UConn at UCF (ESPN2)

7:30 - Colorado State at Utah State (CBS Sports)

7:30 - Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)

7:30 - NC State at Florida State (ACC)

7:30 - Ohio State at Nebraska (ABC)

8:00 - UNLV at Wyoming (ESPNU)

10:00 - Washington State at Utah (Fox Sports 1)

10:30 - Hawaii at Nevada (ESPN2)

10:30 - UCLA at Arizona (ESPN)