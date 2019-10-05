College football TV schedule for Saturday (Oct. 5)

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s an off week for Kentucky, but there’s plenty of college football on television on Saturday.

In matchups of ranked teams, No. 14 Iowa is at No. 19 Michigan at noon on Fox. No. 7 Auburn is at No. 10 Florida at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. And No. 25 Michigan State is at No. 4 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 - Iowa at Michigan (Fox)

12:00 - Kent State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

12:00 - Maryland at Rutgers (Big Ten)

12:00 - Oklahoma at Kansas (ABC)

12:00 - Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Purdue at Penn State (ESPN)

12:00 - TCU at Iowa State (ESPN2)

12:00 - Tulane at Army (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Utah State at LSU (SEC)

12:30 - Boston College at Louisville (Fox Sports South/Ohio)

3:30 - Air Force at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - Auburn at Florida (CBS)

3:30 - Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN2)

3:30 - Bowling Green at Notre Dame (NBC)

3:30 - Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)

3:30 - Texas at West Virginia (ABC)

3:30 - Virginia Tech at Miami (ESPN)

3:45 - Memphis at UL Monroe (ESPNU)

4:00 - North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC)

4:00 - Northwestern at Nebraska (Fox)

4:00 - Troy at Missouri (SEC)

7:00 - Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN)

7:30 - Michigan State at Ohio State (ABC)

7:30 - Tulsa at SMU (ESPNU)

7:30 - Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (SEC)

8:00 - California at Oregon (Fox)

8:00 - Pittsburgh at Duke (ACC)

10:00 - San Diego State at Colorado State (ESPN2)

10:30 - Boise Sate at UNLV (CBS Sports)

10:30 - Washington at Stanford (ESPN)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW